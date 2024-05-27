GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic choked on Kanniyakumari NH as supporters of rowdy take out his body on procession

Updated - May 27, 2024 06:35 pm IST

Published - May 27, 2024 06:32 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Road users who took the Tirunelveli – Kanniyakumari 4-lane national highway on Monday suffered a lot as this busy stretch got choked for several hours by the supporters of a habitual offender and anti-social person Deepak Raj as they took out a procession of his body from Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital to his native place Vagaikulam near Moontradaippu in the district.

Deepak Raj, 28, of Vagaikulam, who was facing 21 cases, including 4 cases of murder, was murdered by an armed gang in front of a restaurant on Palayamkottai – Thoothukudi Highway on May 20.

Demanding the arrest of the murderers, the family and his supporters refused to accept the body, which was kept at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital mortuary after the post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the police detained 8 persons in connection with the murder of Deepak Raj and remanded them in judicial custody and the family subsequently agreed to receive the body.

After receiving the body at 10.20 a.m., youth on more than 400 bikes followed the ambulance carrying the body and hence the stretch between Tirunelveli and Vagaikulam near Moontradaippu got choked completely as rallyists blocked the road. As the vehicles going to Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil and Thiruvananthapuram could not move fast, the police, including Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, Pa. Moorthy, and Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan persuaded the rallyists to give way for the vehicles.

However, they picked up a heated argument with the police officers. Since the rally moved at a snail’s pace, it took more than 3 hours to cross 7 km from the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital causing an untold hardship to the public.

At one point, the police asked the driver of the ambulance carrying the body to drive fast to Vagaikulam while the bikers in the rally were stopped for about 10 minutes. After the rallyists raised slogans against them, the police allowed them after 10 minutes to follow the ambulance.

When the rallyists stopped the ambulance at Moontradaippu – Vagaikulam intersection on the 4-lane highway, the situation became tense even as the police urged them to withdraw the blockade.

As the vehicles were waiting in a long queue, the vehicles coming from Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil and Thiruvananthapuram to Tirunelveli were diverted via Kalakkad and Cheranmahadevi, much to the agony of the travelling public.

Finally, the police persuaded the processionists, who took the body to Vagaikulam for final rites at 5 p.m.

