Traffic changes to facilitate construction of flyover at Goripalayam junction

Owing to the girders’ installation works on pillars of the under-construction flyover on the road between Sellur kabadi roundabout up to Pudhupalam junction, Madurai city police have made changes in traffic movement to avoid clogging of important roads in the city from Wednesday.

Speed-breaker has been put near Pudhupalam junction to reduce speed of vehicles approaching Pudhupalam.

The road would be made one-way and vehicles coming from Periyar bus stand towards the bridge would be allowed to go through F2F2, E2-E2 road, Navaneethakrishnan temple junction, Gokhale road, IOC roundabout and reach New Natham road and Alagarkoil road.

Two-wheelers going from Periyar bus stand to Goripalayam could go through Simmakkal, Thaikkal road, M.G.R bridge, Vaigai South Bank road, Kumaran road and Palam Station road.

Further, two-wheelers going from Periyar bus stand to Teppakulam can use Simmakkal, Thaikkal Road, Tirmalairayar Padithurai bridge, Vaigai South Bank road, Kuruvikaran road junction to reach Teppakulam.

Similarly, two-wheelers intending to go to Anna Nagar and Mattuthavani can take the Simmakkal, Thaikkal road, Thirumalairayar padithurai bridge right side, Vaigai south bank road, Obula Padithurai and Kuruvikaran road to reach the destination.

The police have asked the public to stick to the traffic regulations until further announcements are made.

