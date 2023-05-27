Traffic changes to be introduced on a trial basis on Panagal Road from Sunday

May 27, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai City Traffic Police have introduced changes in vehicular movement on an experimental basis on Panagal Road, which will come into effect from Sunday.

Vehicles coming from Goripalayam intersection towards Aavin Junction would continue to use the same traffic system.

Vehicles, including government buses and commercial vehicles, coming from Thiruvalluvar statue and Anna bus stand and proceeding towards Goripalayam would take left side on Panagal Road, enter Sevalayam Street intersection, take left and using the Vaigai Vadakarai Salai proceed to Sellur, Thathaneri and Dindigul Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicles proceeding to Tamkum and Tallakulam can take Vaigai Vadakarai Salai, Kumaran Salai and take right turn on Palam Station Road and reach Goripalayam junction.

Vehicles proceeding to Periyar bus stand via Simakkal can take Vaigai Vadakarai Salai, newly opened Obula Bridge, Munichalai intersection and reach Yanaikal. These changes are expected to reduce congestion on Albert Victor Bridge.

Vehicles of doctors, nurses and other employees of Government Rajaji Hospital would take Sivashanmugam Pillai Salai East Gate and enter the hospital premises.

Movement of vehicles from Sivashanmugam Pillai Salai to Goripalayam is banned.

Ambulances from Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar districts would take Vaigai Vadakarai Salai, Sivashanugam Pillai Salai and enter the GRH through the east gate and from Goripalayam intersection.

A press release issued here on Saturday said on an average, over 5,000 people visited Government Rajaji Hospital, and there were over 2,000 employees, including doctors and nurses, in the hospital and over 200 ambulances used Panagal Road.

With the Obula Bridge having been opened to public on Saturday, vehicle users have been requested to use the new facility, which is likely to reduce congestion in Goripalayam intersection.

Madurai City traffic police have appealed to vehicle users to cooperate with them on the new arrangement, which would be examined on an experimental basis for about a month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.