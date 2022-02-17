In order to facilitate construction of the elevated highway bridge cutting over Alagarkoil Road and Gokhale Road, the Madurai City Traffic police have made major changes in traffic movement on Alagarkoil Road, Gokhale Road, Race Course Road and Dr. Ambedkar Road from Sunday.

Two-way traffic

The present one-way traffic on Alagarkovil Road between Tallakulam Perumal Temple junction to Race Course junction will be changed to two-way. Vehicles proceeding towards Pudur will now be allowed, a statement said.

The movement of vehicles on Alagarkoil Road from Race Course junction to Melur Road junction (Outpost junction) will be blocked and motorists have to take Race Course Road, go through Kakkan statue and join Alagarkovil Road (at outpost junction).

Vehicles from Tamukkam junction proceeding towards Pudur and Alagarkovil, should take the Gokhale Road and take a right turn near Navaneethakrishnan Temple and join Alagarkoil Road at Tallakulam Perumal Temple Junction, and then proceed to Pudur/Alagarkovil via Race Course junction, the statement said.

Vehicles from Tamukkam junction proceeding towards K. K. Nagar Arch/Melur Road, should take Gokhale Road, Navaneethakrishnan Temple, Perumal Temple junction, proceed to Race Course Road, Kakkan Statue junction and reach K.K. Nagar Arch/Melur Road.

Vehicles coming from Pudur/Alagarkovil and proceeding towards Goripalayam should go through Race Course junction, Kakkan Statue, Dr. Ambedkar Road, Tallakulam, Tamukkam and Goripalayam, the statement said.

Vehicles coming from Melur Road/K.K. Nagar Arch and proceeding towards New Natham Road, Pudur and Youth Hostel, should go through Kakkan Statue, Corporation office, Periyar statue junction and Race Course junction. Race Course Road (Youth Hostel stretch) will be one way between Kakkan Statue junction and Race Course.

Vehicles coming from Iyer Bungalow/ New Natham Road proceeding towards Goripalayam and K.K. Nagar arch would be diverted via Bharathi Ula Street (at S.P. Camp Office junction).

Vehicles coming from B.B. Kulam junction proceeding towards K.K. Nagar Arch, Goripalayam would be diverted at S.P. Camp Office junction, Bharathi Ula Street.

Vehicles from Tamukkam proceeding towards New Natham Road can continue to go through Gokhale Road.

Vehicles from Tamukkam proceeding to Pudur, Alagarkovil and K.K. Nagar Arch, Melur Road would not be permitted to take Gokhale Road.