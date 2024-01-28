Traffic changes near Goripalayam comes into effect as flyover work begins

January 28, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai City Traffic Police have announced certain changes at the Palam Station Road-Kumaran Salai near Goripalayam intersection following commencement of the flyover works with effect from Sunday.

Recently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had laid the foundation stone for construction of the new flyover at Goripalayam and at Apollo Hospital intersections.

Following this, the highways department and the Madurai City Police had held a few preparatory meetings so that the construction works could begin and traffic could be diverted with minimum alterations.

With concrete pillars coming up near MM Lodge, Palam Station Road and at the New Bridge (Pudu Paalam) intersection, vehicular movement would not be permitted on the stretch, officials said.

The police department in a press release stated that vehicles from Yanaikal proceeding towards Sellur should take the New Bridge, Vaigai Thenkarai (south bank), Vaigai Vadagarai (north bank) and Kabaddi statue roundabout.

Likewise, vehicles from Simakkal proceeding towards Sellur should take the Annamalai Theatre, MGR Bridge and reach Vaigai North Bank.

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan, DCP Kumar, Divisional Engineer (Highways) Chandran, Assistant Engineer Rajaram, ACP (traffic) Mariappan and others inspected the Palam Station Road where the concrete pillars are to come up. The works would take over 18 months for completion. The police have appealed to the motorists to adhere to the traffic diversion.