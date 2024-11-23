Traffic changes made for flyover construction

Madurai city police have announced traffic changes from Sunday for the ongoing flyover construction on Sivaganga road-Melamadai junction.

As per the announcement, vehicles intending to enter Sivaganga ring road to reach Melamadai junction should either use Mattuthavani road or Viraganur ring road junction.

Residents of Vandiyur and Gomathipuram would not be allowed beyond 6th street to reach Melamadai traffic signal. Vehicles coming from the central market should go through Melamadai, Anna Nagar, Teppakulam to Viraganur ring road junction.