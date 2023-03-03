Traffic Call Centres opened to pay traffic rule violation fine

March 03, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City S. Rajendran inaugurated Traffic Call Centres at Tirunelveli Junction Police Station and Palayamkottai Police Station on Friday. Traffic rule violators can pay the fine in cashless mode at the facility.

After assuming office, Mr. Rajendran issued stern instructions to his subordinates to book every traffic rule violator. After being booked, the violators have to pay the fine online with service charges or in the court.

The Traffic Call Centres would enable the violators to pay the fine between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. everyday without service charges. “The violators can pay the fine only in cashless mode through credit card, debit card, UPI or QR Code,” he said.

After he took charge, 5,574 traffic rule violators have lost their driving licenses after being booked for violations within the Tirunelveli city limits.

The traffic enforcement wing of Tirunelveli City police has been instructed to take stringent action against the road safety rule violations that include rash driving, driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol, riding the bike or car while speaking on the mobile phone, driving car without fastening seat belt, violating one-way traffic, riding bikes without helmets, overloading of cargo vehicles, jumping signals, taking people in cargo vehicles etc.

As summer has started, the Commissioner has provided the traffic police constables and officers with ‘solar hat’ made with plant fibers and also made arrangements to give them buttermilk everyday.