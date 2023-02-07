ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic awareness vehicle flagged off

February 07, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police K.S. Narenthiran Nayar flagging off a road safety awareness vehicle in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Commissioner of Police K.S. Narenthiran Nayar on Tuesday flagged off a traffic awareness vehicle.

The vehicle with photographs of road accidents on its body would go around crowded places to create awareness of road safety rules.

It also explains how Tamil Nadu government encourages people with an award of ₹ 5,000 to those who provide timely help to accident victims. People would be given safety tips through public address system installed in the vehicle. Besides, videos on road safety would be played on the digital screens. Pamphlets would also be distributed to people.

Deputy Commissioners of Police S. Arumugasamy (Traffic), B.K. Arvind (Madurai North), Additional Deputy Commissioner, A. Thirumalaikumar, vice-president, Human Resources, Suresh Sivanandham, and trustee of TVS Foundation, Subramanian, were among those who were present.

