Traditional vegetable festival attracts farmers from southern districts

November 05, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MADURAI

More than 2,000 farmers from the southern districts participated in the traditional vegetable festival organised by Isha’s Save Soil Movement here on Sunday.

Isha’s Tamil Nadu Field Coordinator Muthukumar spoke on ‘How to grow vegetables naturally. He elaborated on the process of adding value to vegetables and marketing them. “Today, many young people from various fields, including IT, are turning to organic farming because of its good profit margin. We will conduct a three-month residential training programme for youth at Isha Model Farm in Coimbatore,” he said.

A progressive farmer, Ramar from Ramanathapuram, said, “I am doing organic farming on 30 acres in Kamuthi. I have raised chilli as my main crop. We produce 200 tonnes of quality chillies in a year. We have been exporting it to the U.S. and Germany for the past few years. Inspired by us, almost 400 farmers have started organic farming. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated me,” he said.

Techniques for increasing vegetable yield using beneficial insects and managing a successful natural market was conducted as a part of the festival.

Another farmer, Ponnarasi from Dindigul, highlighted the advantages of harvesting drumsticks and showed her organic produce.

Over 40 stalls were set up, displaying a wide range of products such as traditional rice, millets, honey, and handicrafts. The event also featured an exhibition showcasing simple agricultural tools created by the farmers themselves.

