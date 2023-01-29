Traditional food festival underway

January 29, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - DINDIGUL

A 10-day-long traditional food festival is underway at the Kottai Mariamman Temple Ground offering a host of things for the public to enjoy.

Various departments including the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), Food Safety under schemes such as Mahalir Thittam have put up stalls at the festival. The festival was inaugurated by the Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani on January 22.

The stall put up by the ICDS had on display a healthy and nutritionally-balanced diet menu for pregnant and lactating mothers, and children. They had prepared many dishes using millets, making it a tad bit healthier. Food safety officials briefed the visitors on the many parameters they must look at before buying a product such as expiry date etc.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agri Business put up a stall displaying various products that are value-added and produced through organic manure.

Further, a photo exhibition was also on display. It showcased the various achievements and schemes rolled out by the State since Chief Minister M.K. Stalin assumed office. The photo feature was inaugurated by the Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy.

Apart from this, cultural events were staged by folk artists on all days of the event. Artists would put up enthralling performances of Oyilattam and Mayilattam on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

The entry for the event is free and is held between 4.30 p.m. and 9 p.m. The festival and exhibition would draw to a close on January 31.