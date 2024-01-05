Traders warned of cases if they allow haphazard parking of cargo vehicles on Masi streets

January 05, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Madurai

Despite the best of the efforts of Madurai city traffic police to regulate parking of vehicles, vehicular movement on Masi streets often goes awry. For, vehicles are parked in three layers side by side encroaching upon a major portion of the carriageway giving little space for the movement of two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Recently, Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan earmarked the parking space by painting yellow lines and putting up yellow ropes on Masi and Aavani Moola streets. However, in practice, it was not producing the desired results as vehicle users continued to park their vehicles in a haphazard manner.

Mr. Loganathan rued this unhealthy practice and warned traders of stringent action as roads are meant for all.

“Even if 60% of the roads is occupied for parking vehicles, the Masi streets should have 40% space for movement of vehicles. But, even now more than 70% of the carriageway is occupied for parking. While parking is allowed on one side of the road, traders allow cargo vehicles to be parked on the other side of the carriage way also so that loading and unloading of goods can be taken up for their shops,” the Commissioner said at a recent interaction with traders.

This is despite the fact that the traffic police continue to impose fine on the violators.

However, to ease traffic congestion, the police have adopted a new strategy.

“I have asked the police to book not only the drivers of the cargo vehicles, but also the shop owners for whom the vehicle is wrongly parked for loading or unloading,” the Commissioner said.

The city police have already regulated movement of trucks in the city. Though trucks are allowed only between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m., smaller cargo vehicles are allowed between 12.30 p.m. and 3.30 p.m. to help traders. “But, traders should also help the police and others,” he said.

Besides, the Commissioner suggested that shopkeepers should advise their staff members to park their vehicles at the parking lots so that customers could park vehicles on the roadsides and give them business.