Traders warned against selling chemicals to illegal fireworks, match units

VIRUDHUNAGAR

Virudhunagar district administration has warned of stringent action against chemical depots and traders against selling raw materials meant for manufacturing fireworks goods and matches to illegal / unlicensed units.

The diktat comes in the wake of few incidents of fire accidents in illegal fireworks and match units in recent times.

In a statement, Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said that the depots and traders were licensed under Arms Act to sell the chemicals to licensed manufacturers. However, when the chemicals are used for making fireworks and matches in houses and illegal units, it leads to accidents, including loss of lives.

Hence, the traders should not sell sulphur, chlorate and red phosphorus to individuals and illegal manufacturers, the statement said.

Similarly, these chemicals procured for agricultural purposes should not be illegally diverted for making fireworks and matches.

Penal action would be taken against traders who violate this instruction, the Collector said.

