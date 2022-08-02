Madurai

Traders want roads to be relaid

TIRUNELVELI

Urging the Corporation to re-lay the badly damaged Swami Nellaiyappar High Road and Sripuram – Oorudaiyaarkudiyiruppu Road, traders having their business establishments along S.N. High Road submitted a petition to the officials of the urban civic body on Tuesday.

 Sporting black shirt and dhoti, the petitioner traders said their business had been hit hard as the S.N. High Road under the control of Department of Highways and the Corporation’s Sripuram – Oorudaiyaarkudiyiruppu Road remain badly damaged for the past two years.

Advertisement
Advertisement

 Moreover, the roads dug for executing development works under ‘Smart City’ programme, had made the situation worse for the traders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 “Since the customers cannot park their vehicles on this badly damaged roadside, they avoid visiting the shops along S.N. High Road and Sripuram – Oorudaiyaarkudiyiruppu Road and buy the products from the shops in some other areas. The Department of Highways and the Corporation should re-lay these roads at the earliest,” said Siluvai Pitchai, secretary of Tirunelveli S.N. High Road Traders’ Association.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...