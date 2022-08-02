Traders want roads to be relaid

TIRUNELVELI

Urging the Corporation to re-lay the badly damaged Swami Nellaiyappar High Road and Sripuram – Oorudaiyaarkudiyiruppu Road, traders having their business establishments along S.N. High Road submitted a petition to the officials of the urban civic body on Tuesday.

Sporting black shirt and dhoti, the petitioner traders said their business had been hit hard as the S.N. High Road under the control of Department of Highways and the Corporation’s Sripuram – Oorudaiyaarkudiyiruppu Road remain badly damaged for the past two years.

Moreover, the roads dug for executing development works under ‘Smart City’ programme, had made the situation worse for the traders.

“Since the customers cannot park their vehicles on this badly damaged roadside, they avoid visiting the shops along S.N. High Road and Sripuram – Oorudaiyaarkudiyiruppu Road and buy the products from the shops in some other areas. The Department of Highways and the Corporation should re-lay these roads at the earliest,” said Siluvai Pitchai, secretary of Tirunelveli S.N. High Road Traders’ Association.