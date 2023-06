June 18, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

Virudhunagar district medicine traders association has appealed to the Centre seeking ban on online sale of medicines.

At a general body meeting which was held here on Sunday, a resolution was passed to this effect. The meeting, chaired by its president, Mayakannan and secretary, Ganesamoorthi, also resolved not to sell any of the 14 medicines that were banned by the Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The traders also passed a resolution that all medical shops would appoint pharmacists.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.