Traders urge Madurai Corporation to suspend road projects in core city areas until Deepavali

Customers will not be able to shop if the roads are dug up and congested, and this will affect the livelihood of traders who are already struggling after the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Tamil Nadu Textile Merchants Association said

Traders of the four Masi streets started a ‘postcard campaign’ urging the Madurai Corporation to temporarily stop road projects undertaken in core city areas until the end of Deepavali.

Ashraf Tayub, secretary of the Tamil Nadu Textile Merchants Association, which initiated the campaign, said that in the first phase of the campaign around 500 traders wrote their grievances regarding the ongoing road projects and sent the postcards to the Corporation Commissioner and District Collector. While the ‘smart road’ work is under-way at the four Masi streets, different road work projects are also being undertaken in other streets in the core city areas.

Around 40% of the annual sales for traders of the Masi streets takes place during the month before Deepavali, said Farooq Ahmed, president of the Association. “But, if roads are dug up and become congested because of the ongoing projects, then customers would not be able to complete their Deepavali shopping,” he said.

This will directly affect the livelihoods of around 20,000 traders in the four Masi streets, said E.R.K. Vignesh Babu, vice-president of the Association. “The traders are already struggling to recover from the financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, we are requesting the Corporation to temporarily stop the road projects from October 5 till the end of the Deepavali festival,” he said.

The civic body must make patchworks and temporarily close the dug-up portions to avoid accidents, said R. Karuppasamy, a trader.