Traders should make use of ‘Samadhan-2023’ in next three months, says Minister

October 31, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Madurai

“Traders should make use of the Samadhan-2023 scheme in the upcoming three months to relieve themselves of the burden of pending taxes,” said P. Moorthy, Registration and Commercial Taxes Minister.

Speaking at the ‘Samadhan-2023,’ scheme awareness programme organised by the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department here on Tuesday for traders and officials from Madurai, Tiruchi, Tiruneveli and Virudhunagar districts.

He explained the benefits for the traders in utilising the scheme within the time limit of four months.

“The scheme got delayed due to various reasons but since it has been launched, around 1.5 lakh traders would benefit from it,” he added.

“Around ₹ 25,000 crores pending amount would be cleared through the scheme,” said Mr. Moorthy. Further, he said that this time due to repeated requests of the traders, the acknowledgement certificates for clearing the pending tax would be handed over to them in a day or two.

B. Jothi Nirmalasamy, Commercial Taxes and Registration Secretary, said, “As the scheme would be open only for four months starting from October 16, the traders should avail of the opportunity and not delay further as it is not sure whether it would be extended.”

She said, “We noticed that many traders are carrying on their businesses with the pending tax since 1970 and they should take steps to clear it at least now.”

“Every district has a help desk through which the people could clear their doubts relating to the scheme,” said Ms. Nirmalasamy.

Commercial Taxes Commissioner D. Jagannathan said the scheme which was first launched by the former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in 1999 was hugely appreciated by traders and due to various reasons, it was not continued thereafter.

“Due to the continuous requests by the people, it was again started on October 16, 2023. Through this, the government could get a revenue of around ₹ 20,000 crore,” he added.

S.P. Jeyapragasam, advisor, Tamil Nadu Food Grains Merchants Association, said, “Only those traders who have cases pending either in courts or in the sales tax appellate tribunal are able to avail this scheme now.”

He said that this norm should be altered to include all the traders, who have pending taxes before GST (July 2017) but not any cases pending against them. “This would enable them to clear their pending taxes,” he added.

Tax exemption certificates were handed over by the Minister to around 10 traders with less than ₹ 50,000 pending taxes,

Collector M.S. Sangeetha was also at the event.