ADVERTISEMENT

Traders seek protection to them, their shops

Published - August 12, 2024 07:54 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Shops remaining closed at Melapalayam in Tirunelveli on Monday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Seeking protection to the traders and their business establishments, members of traders’ associations submitted a petition to Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a land dispute, two persons from Sirukkankurichi hacked to death Seyad Thameem of Melapalayam even as he was in his shop on August 5 night. Police have arrested two persons.

Condemning the murder, the traders from Melapalayam submitted a petition to the Collector seeking protection to the shopkeepers and their businesses. They also said the government should give compensation to the family of Seyad Thameem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pressing these demands, all shops in Melapalayam remained closed on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 71-year-old Kurbai Isravel of Aaraikkulam near here submitted a petition against his son. The old man said he had sold his property for ₹11 lakh and kept the money with him. His son, after promising Mr. Kirubai Isravel of taking care of him, took ₹ 11 lakh from his father.

“However, he is not giving me even food every day. Hence, the Collector should take action against him,” Mr. Kirubai Isravel appealed.

Members of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi submitted a petition against the recent hike in guideline value of lands. They said the unprecedented hike of guideline value of lands had seriously affected the lower-middle, the middle and the upper middle class families, which are dreaming of owning their own house. Hence, the hike in the guideline value should be withdrawn, they said.

The Hindu Munnani office-bearers submitted a petition seeking permission for registration of lands in Old Pettai, which had been stopped by the Department of Registration saying that the land belonged to Wakf Board.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US