Traders seek protection to them, their shops

Seeking protection to the traders and their business establishments, members of traders’ associations submitted a petition to Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Monday.

Following a land dispute, two persons from Sirukkankurichi hacked to death Seyad Thameem of Melapalayam even as he was in his shop on August 5 night. Police have arrested two persons.

Condemning the murder, the traders from Melapalayam submitted a petition to the Collector seeking protection to the shopkeepers and their businesses. They also said the government should give compensation to the family of Seyad Thameem.

Pressing these demands, all shops in Melapalayam remained closed on Monday.

71-year-old Kurbai Isravel of Aaraikkulam near here submitted a petition against his son. The old man said he had sold his property for ₹11 lakh and kept the money with him. His son, after promising Mr. Kirubai Isravel of taking care of him, took ₹ 11 lakh from his father.

“However, he is not giving me even food every day. Hence, the Collector should take action against him,” Mr. Kirubai Isravel appealed.

Members of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi submitted a petition against the recent hike in guideline value of lands. They said the unprecedented hike of guideline value of lands had seriously affected the lower-middle, the middle and the upper middle class families, which are dreaming of owning their own house. Hence, the hike in the guideline value should be withdrawn, they said.

The Hindu Munnani office-bearers submitted a petition seeking permission for registration of lands in Old Pettai, which had been stopped by the Department of Registration saying that the land belonged to Wakf Board.

