GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traders seek protection to them, their shops

Published - August 12, 2024 07:54 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Shops remaining closed at Melapalayam in Tirunelveli on Monday.

Shops remaining closed at Melapalayam in Tirunelveli on Monday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Seeking protection to the traders and their business establishments, members of traders’ associations submitted a petition to Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Monday.

Following a land dispute, two persons from Sirukkankurichi hacked to death Seyad Thameem of Melapalayam even as he was in his shop on August 5 night. Police have arrested two persons.

Condemning the murder, the traders from Melapalayam submitted a petition to the Collector seeking protection to the shopkeepers and their businesses. They also said the government should give compensation to the family of Seyad Thameem.

Pressing these demands, all shops in Melapalayam remained closed on Monday.

 71-year-old Kurbai Isravel of Aaraikkulam near here submitted a petition against his son. The old man said he had sold his property for ₹11 lakh and kept the money with him. His son, after promising Mr. Kirubai Isravel of taking care of him, took ₹ 11 lakh from his father.

“However, he is not giving me even food every day. Hence, the Collector should take action against him,” Mr. Kirubai Isravel appealed.

Members of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi submitted a petition against the recent hike in guideline value of lands. They said the unprecedented hike of guideline value of lands had seriously affected the lower-middle, the middle and the upper middle class families, which are dreaming of owning their own house. Hence, the hike in the guideline value should be withdrawn, they said.

The Hindu Munnani office-bearers submitted a petition seeking permission for registration of lands in Old Pettai, which had been stopped by the Department of Registration saying that the land belonged to Wakf Board.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.