Traders, residents welcome relaxation norms

DINDIGUL

Traders and customers here have wholeheartedly expressed their satisfaction after the State government announced some relief to the curfew norms following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following a meeting with trade and industry representatives three days ago, the officials, led by Collector M. Vijayalakshmi, gave the nod to open shops and establishments since Monday, with guidelines to be followed by the shopkeepers and the visiting public.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Dindigul Chamber of Commerce Coordinator B.M.S. Murugesan said that the trade and industry welcomed the move of the government to relax the restrictions. After over 40 days of indoors, the move to keep shops open with restrictions and on specific timings had come as a big relief as the economic conditions of people in different sections would improve from now on.

Thanking the district administration for immediately agreeing to the suggestions of the traders and merchant community, he said that it had now made the people to be more responsible and ensure that there was no more covid positive cases.

“We have all been adhering to social distancing norms. Sanitisers are kept at the shops and showrooms. We hope to revive and save lives from COVID-19 virus,” Mr. Murugesan said.

The automobile showrooms, mobile outlets, paint stores, hardware merchants, grocery stores and other commercial undertakings, including small textile shops (without air-conditioners), tea and bakeries and restaurants (only takeaway), functioned as per the stipulated timings.

Health officials said that out of the 41 containment zones in the district, 25 had been given full relief after the patients from these locations, who tested positive, were discharged from the Karur Government Medical College Hospital.

The only issue now is that the discharged people should strictly remain in home quarantine for a fortnight. We are also keen to screen people coming from other districts/states, especially those from red zones, they added.

Since last week after a meeting with the Collector, 40 mills had got the approval to reopen with one-third strength.

“We hope to see some light in phases,” was how an industrialist responded.