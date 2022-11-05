Traders plant paddy seedlings in slush to highlight poor condition of vegetable market

Farmers and traders plant paddy seedlings in slush at Central Vegetable Market in Mattuthavani in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Farmers and traders planted paddy seedlings in slush at the Central Vegetable Market at Mattuthavani here on Saturday to highlight the poor condition of the market.

Secretary of Central Market Anaithu Viyabarigal Kootamaippu M. Krishna Pandi said the roads laid inside the market were at least a decade old. “The carriageway turn slushy even with a slight rain. Traders who bring their vehicles, especially two-wheelers, find it very difficult to navigate through the thick muddy and water-stagnated areas,” he said.

Business in the market had been affected since customers, who came on vehicles or on foot, hesitated to enter the muddy premises, said P.S.M. Ganesh Pandi, president of Madurai Mattuthavani Vegetable Merchants’ Association.

The traders claimed that no action had been taken to set things right even though they aired their grievances multiple times with the Madurai Corporation officials, especially with the Commissioner.

They charged that the market lacked many other basic amenities such as drinking water and toilet facilities. “However, the Corporation wants us to settle the rent arrears accumulated during the COVID-19 lockdown. How are we supposed to pay arrears when the business is hit?,” Mr. Ganesh Pandi asked.

Many traders, including customers, also flagged the issue of stray cattle loitering on the premises all through the day and said two persons were injured by stray bulls recently.