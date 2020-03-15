Traders of Chinese goods at wits’ end

Traders in Thoothukudi are feeling the brunt of COVID-19 as they are unable to import Chinese products such as mobile phones, batteries, phone covers, torch lights, emergency lamps, earphones or mosquito bats.

A. Jalal Mohammed, proprietor, Jayachitra Agencies, says they usually procure Chinese products from larger markets in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

But with goods just trickling in from China, the vendors in major cities too have run out of stock, he told The Hindu.

Many businesses are solely dependent on Chinese products as they are cheap and sell quickly. “With large markets selling their products at 20% higher than the usual rate, we have no choice but to hike ours too. Since customers are accustomed to buying their products cheap, they are not coming to us anymore,” he says.

According to another businessman, A. Hamid, the choices preferred by customers are also not flowing in, causing another blow to the business. “Customers usually either have a product, its features or its colour in mind. Because of the slow down, we cannot even assure them of when the goods will arrive,” he says.

K. P. Karunanithi, another shopkeeper, says they are not able to buy half of what they used to or sell as much. “There are almost no sales at all. Unless someone finds a solution, we will go hungry,” he rues.