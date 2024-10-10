Traders in Ramanathapuram seek permission to keep shops open on Oct 29, 30

Ahead of the annual Muthuramalinga Thevar guru puja and the celebrations, which are normally conducted from October 28 to October 30 at Pasumpon village in Ramanathapuram district, merchants and traders from the Chamber of Commerce have appealed to the police to give them permission to keep their outlets open this time in view of Deepavali, which falls on Oct 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

Submitting a memorandum to Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh, the members belonging to the Ramanathapuram District Chamber of Commerce said that in the larger public interest and safety, the police recommend shopkeepers to down shutters in Chatrakudi, Parthibanur, Abiramam, Peraiyur, Perunazhi, Kamudi, Mudukalathur, Kadaladi, Sayalkudi and Sikkal police station limits on the above dates.

However, this year, as Deepavali falls on Oct 31, the day after guru puja, the police should allow them to keep their shops open as it would help the shoppers complete their purchase without hindrance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanking the SP and the police officers for their guidance and strict enforcement, due to which the shopkeepers faced no issues from anti-social elements, they said it was due to this that the conduct of Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran guru puja that took place last month also went off on a peaceful note.

The Chamber members said that due to the online shopping mode, many small and marginal traders have lost their businesses. Only such festivals gave them an opportunity to sell their goods and make profit as every household purchased not only clothes, but other range of goods from home appliances to footwear and other items.

Hence, this year the usual closure of shops on the eve of the Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar events in the district should be suspended due to the festival, Chamber secretary Gupta R. Govindarajan said.

The memorandum was signed by S Jagadeesan, S Jeevanandam and M Sadiq Ali, office-bearers of the chamber of commerce.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.