July 10, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Condemning the State Government’s decision to hike the power tariff for commercial establishments, members of Tamil Nadu Viyabaarigal Sanga Peravai staged a demonstration in front of Tirunelveli Railway Junction here on Monday.

The protesters said the M.K. Stalin-led Tamil Nadu Government, after hiking the power tariff only a year ago, had upwardly revised the electricity tariff once again which will decimate the public, especially the poor. Though the State Government was telling repeatedly that they had not hiked the electricity tariff for houses, the unprecedented increase in power bill would only be passed on to the consumers and not borne by the traders.

“When the traders are affected, they will pass on their burdens on consumers by increasing the prices of the products they sell. So, Mr. Stalin should cancel the hike in power tariff,” said A. Muthukumar, State president of Tamil Nadu Viyabaarigal Sanga Peravai.

“Leaders of the DMK had a discussion with our representatives to understand the problems we are facing and promised to include our genuine demands in their election manifesto. And, they also included our demands in the manifesto. After being elected to power, the DMK now backstabs the traders,” they said.

The speakers warned that they would stage protests until the power tariff hike that would destroy small traders and marginal, small and medium manufacturing units was withdrawn.

Chief coordinator of the sangam M. Arunkumar, State youth wing president P. Jayabalan and district president C. Rajasekaran and others addressed the protesters.