Traders exhorted to install additional CCTV cameras focussing on roads to prevent crime

January 02, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Madurai

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan has appealed to traders to instal additional CCTV cameras on their premises focussing on the roads to prevent crime.

Addressing the executive committee meeting of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Monday, Mr. Loganathan said that the CCTV cameras capturing the movement of vehicles and people on the road would be a detterrent to criminals.

“The space in front of your premises would be safe for your own customers to park their vehicles,” he said.

Besides, the video footages of those cameras would be helpful for the police in detection of crime cases, he added.

Mr. Loganathan thanked the chamber for having donated funds for installing CCTV cameras and a drone camera for Madurai city police.

The Commissioner said that 72 patrol vehicles, including three two-wheeler patrol vehicles and one four-wheeler patrol vehicle for each of the police station and one patrol vehicle for each of the sub-division were making rounds in the city to keep it safe.

He said the police had been taking various efforts to maintain free flow of traffic and sought cooperation from the traders by avoiding parallel parking on the roads.

He also recalled that the police, corporation and food safety department were conducting surprise checks on shops located closer to schools for illegal sale of banned tobacco products. “Thirty such shops have been closed and sealed,” he said.

During an interaction with traders, the Commissioner said that autorickshaws were being booked for causing public nuisance on the road.

President of the chamber N. Jagatheesan promised all possible help to the city police in making the city safer.

Managing Director of TVS and Sons R. Haresh appealed to the traders and industrial units to go for sustainable development without causing pollution to groundwater and air.

“Otherwise, all other developments would become meaningless,” he said pointing to plight of Delhi residents for whom a walk on the streets, which is facing immense air pollution, amounted to smoking of three cigarettes.