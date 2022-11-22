  1. EPaper
Traders down shutters in Tirumangalam seeking removal of Kappalur toll plaza

November 22, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of various associations and the public stage an agitation in Tirumangalam on Tuesday, demanding removal of Kappalur toll plaza.

Members of various associations and the public stage an agitation in Tirumangalam on Tuesday, demanding removal of Kappalur toll plaza. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Traders downed shutters in Tirumangalam on Tuesday, protesting against National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) toll plaza at Kappalur for forcing local residents to pay toll as against the order issued by the Collector exempting them from paying toll.

Hundreds of shops, including tea stalls, remained closed in the town following the protest call given by Anti-Kappalur Toll Plaza Committee. Committee coordinator A.N. Arun said when the toll plaza was set up in 2012, the local residents complained that it was located at the wrong place.

While no toll plaza should be located within 5 km of municipal limits, this toll plaza had been situated within 1.5 km from Tirumangalam municipal boundary. Besides, the NHAI had not got exemption from the local body and the State government for the location of the toll plaza.

Against this backdrop, the district administration had issued an order exempting local vehicles from toll payment. However, after a new concessionaire took over the toll plaza, the operators were detaining local vehicles on some reason or the other.

“Even vehicles carrying patients to hospitals are being inordinately detained,” Mr. Arun said.

Manager of a flour mill located close to the toll plaza said of late, the toll operators were forcing their trucks to pay toll for using only the service lane to transport goods from their unit to another unit in the nearby Kappalur industrial estate.

The Anti-Kappalur Toll Plaza Committee wanted to remove the toll plaza from Kappalur as it violated the rule that the minimum distance between two toll plazas should be 60 kilometres, he added.

The very location of the present toll plaza was only to collect toll from vehicles proceeding to Srivilliputhur, Rajapalayam and Tenkasi that did not use the NHAI road at all, he added.

