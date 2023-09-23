Traders down shutters in Sivaganga town; political parties stage agitation demanding stoppage of trains at Sivaganga station; Tiruchi-Rameswaram train suffers 40 minutes delay

September 23, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Demanding the Railways to have stoppage of trains at Sivaganga Railway Station, shopkeepers affiliated to various trade bodies downed shutters and various political parties staged a rail blockade stir on Saturday.

Due to the demonstration, the Tiruchi-Rameswaram train suffered a 40 minute delay, officials said.

The agitators told media persons that many trains pass through Sivaganga railway station including Shencottah-Tambaram, Rameswaram-Varanasi, Rameswaram-Ayodhya, Rameswaram-Ajmer, Rameswaram-Hubli and Ernakulam-Velankanni and among other express trains. However, none of the trains stopped at Sivaganga station, they claimed that their demand to extend Pallavan Express up to Manamadurai was also not considered.

Despite Sivaganga, being the district headquarters when many commuters in and around the town relied on the trains, they could not use them due to non-stoppage. Thus, the traders decided to intensify their agitation by shutting down their establishments for a day.

To draw the attention of the Railways and the administrators, the agitators resorted to a rail blockade stir. Sensing the number of people joining the stir, the police led by SP Arvind and a large posse of personnel positioned themselves at the railway station.

However, even before the Tiruchi-Rameswaram train could reach Sivaganga station, it stopped a few hundred metres away. Inquiries revealed that the agitators had allegedly boarded the train at the previous station and had pulled chain. After persuasion, the train reached the station, where the agitators squatted on the track.

After stern warning from the authorities, the agitators agreed to withdraw and courted arrest. According to railway officials, the train, which should have departed at 9.10 a.m., left at 9.51 a.m..

The agitators included cadres from the DMK, Congress and other outfits. According to the police, Sivaganga Municipal chairman Durai Anand, former MLA Gunasekaran, Jayasimhan from Congress also participated in the stir.