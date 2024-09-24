GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traders down shutters around new bus stand in Aruppukottai

Published - September 24, 2024 08:12 pm IST - Aruppukottai

The Hindu Bureau
Shops in and around new bus stand in Aruppukottai remaining closed on Tuesday.

Shops in and around new bus stand in Aruppukottai remaining closed on Tuesday.

Over 400 shops and commercial establishments in and around new bus stand in Aruppukottai remained closed on Tuesday as Aruppukottai Nallur Traders Association went on a token strike against inordinate delay due to non-laying of E3 Road connecting the new bus stand with Madurai-Thoothukudi fourway highway.

Revenue Divisional Officer, Aruppukottai, P. Vallikannu, held a peace meeting with the protesters and promised to lay temporary road within two months, said the association vice-president S. Samsu Kani.

According to the association president M. Barakath Mohideen, the Nallur Mohideen Andavar Pallivasal Jamat had donated land for construction of the new bus stand and laying of the E3 Road some 25 years back.

“The bus stand has been constructed and has been put in use. But, for some reason, the Aruppukottai municipality has not taken up the works of laying the road,” he said.

Stating that not one day passes without a road accident in Aruppukottai town due to severed traffic congestion. All vehicles coming from Madurai have go through Palavanatham to reach town making the entire stretch of road congested.

Local people say that the Madurai-Thoothukudi buses do not enter the town because of the traffic snarl in the arterial roads of the town.

“The only solution to the traffic congestion and frequent road accidents is constrution of the E3 Road. It would provide a direct connection between Madurai-Thoothukudi fourway highway and the new bus stand,” Mr. Mohideen said.

Stating that the people of Nallur and Asees Nagar would have given hundreds of petition to the district authorities and municipal officials, he added that no action has been taken till date.

The RDO said that consent for laying the E3 Road needed to be obtained from two private persons. “Otherwise, we need to go for land acquisition before laying the road,” he said.

Another major demand for expeditious completion of the new bus stand renovation work would be met by December, he added.

Published - September 24, 2024 08:12 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.