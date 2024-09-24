Traders down shutters around new bus stand in Aruppukottai

Over 400 shops and commercial establishments in and around new bus stand in Aruppukottai remained closed on Tuesday as Aruppukottai Nallur Traders Association went on a token strike against inordinate delay due to non-laying of E3 Road connecting the new bus stand with Madurai-Thoothukudi fourway highway.

Revenue Divisional Officer, Aruppukottai, P. Vallikannu, held a peace meeting with the protesters and promised to lay temporary road within two months, said the association vice-president S. Samsu Kani.

According to the association president M. Barakath Mohideen, the Nallur Mohideen Andavar Pallivasal Jamat had donated land for construction of the new bus stand and laying of the E3 Road some 25 years back.

“The bus stand has been constructed and has been put in use. But, for some reason, the Aruppukottai municipality has not taken up the works of laying the road,” he said.

Stating that not one day passes without a road accident in Aruppukottai town due to severed traffic congestion. All vehicles coming from Madurai have go through Palavanatham to reach town making the entire stretch of road congested.

Local people say that the Madurai-Thoothukudi buses do not enter the town because of the traffic snarl in the arterial roads of the town.

“The only solution to the traffic congestion and frequent road accidents is constrution of the E3 Road. It would provide a direct connection between Madurai-Thoothukudi fourway highway and the new bus stand,” Mr. Mohideen said.

Stating that the people of Nallur and Asees Nagar would have given hundreds of petition to the district authorities and municipal officials, he added that no action has been taken till date.

The RDO said that consent for laying the E3 Road needed to be obtained from two private persons. “Otherwise, we need to go for land acquisition before laying the road,” he said.

Another major demand for expeditious completion of the new bus stand renovation work would be met by December, he added.