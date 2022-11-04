Traders demand early reopening of Tirunelveli Junction bus stand

Junction bus stand shopkeepers at Tirunelveli Corporation office on Friday, demanding early reopening of the bus terminus. | Photo Credit: A. Shaikmohideen

ADVERTISEMENT

Demanding early reopening of Tirunelveli Junction bus stand, which is being rebuilt under the ‘Smart City’ project on an outlay of ₹79 crore, a group of traders submitted a petition to Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy on Friday.

As the CB-CID, on the direction of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, is investigating the case pertaining to alleged sale of sand lifted from the bus stand site when it was dug for foundation, the bus terminus cannot be inaugurated.

In the petition, the traders, who had their shops in Tirunelveli Junction bus stand before it was razed down and those who aspire to rent the shops, said the reconstruction of the bus stand had been stopped for a couple of years even as it was nearing completion, causing a lot of hardship to them, public and commuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The public now had to go to Venthankulam new bus stand to take mofussil buses being operated to destinations like Tenkasi, Kadayanallur and Sankarankovil.

“While a good number of these shopkeepers are now working as labourers in other shops, others have gone to other places and neighbouring States in search of jobs. Hence, the bus terminus should be reopened at the earliest,” said P. Subramanian, councillor of ward 3, who led the petitioners.

The Corporation proposed to construct an ultra modern bus stand at Tirunelveli Junction under the ‘Smart City’ project and completely removed the 62-year-old structure in December 2018.

The officials then said besides having a basement parking to accommodate 106 cars and 1,629 two-wheelers, the new bus terminus would have 27 bays and 144 shops in the ground plus three floors. The new bus stand, which was expected to generate an annual net revenue of ₹1.87 crore after expenditures, would be completed within 18 months, they said.

However, the ongoing CB-CID investigation and the litigation pending before the High Court have delayed its completion and inauguration.