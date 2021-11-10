Power supply cut off to Pudumandapam, say traders

Corporation Commissioner says new shops at Kunnathur Chathiram ready for them

Shopkeepers and tailors at Pudumandapam opposite to Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here complained that the temple authorities have cut off power supply to a majority of the shops since Monday.

They demanded restoration of power supply till they moved to the nearby shopping complex at Kunnathur Chathiram.

While the shopkeepers claimed that Kunnathur Chathiram lacked power supply, Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan said power supply, along with electrical fittings such as lights and fans, was established there. “It is for the traders to get the power connections activated by producing their shop allotment order to Tangedco officials,” he added.

President of Madurai Pudumandapam Traders and Tailoring Workers Association G. Muthupandi said traders had been doing business at Pudumandapam for more than 175 years.

“We are ready to shift, but the new shops do not have power now. Our plea to the temple Joint Commissioner [K. Chelladurai] to restore power till we shift has not evoked any positive result in the last two days,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chelladurai said the shopkeepers had been asked to vacate immediately after their allotment was cancelled from October end. “We have to renovate the sculptures in Pudumandapam. We also have a plan to set up a museum there.”

Some of the traders were hesitant to leave Pudumandapam even after getting the allotment orders for the new shops at Kunnathur Chathiram on October 11 and 12, he added.

However, K. Raja, who runs a books stall in Pudumandapam, said there was no explicit written order given to individual shopkeepers by the temple authority to vacate the shops. “We have also not been issued any ‘no dues’ certificate for payment of arrears to the temple management. What if we get any notice for payment of arrears after some years,” he said.

Besides, the shopkeepers were wary of non-allocation of shops to 36 shopkeepers till now.

The Corporation Commissioner said the local body had nominated an Assistant Engineer to liaise with Tangedco in getting the power connections activated at Kunnathur Chathiram.