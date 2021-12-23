Traders complain of poor condition of Town Hall Road

Traders of Town Hall Road are furious over the pathetic condition of the important road which is used by hundreds of people daily, including devotees going to Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple.

“We have been putting up with the pothole-filled road for nearly two years,” said Ashraf Tayub who has a garment shop on the road. Town Hall Road is the major road to link Madurai railway station with a number of lodges, hotels, shops, besides the Meenakshi Temple.

The very entry to the road from West Veli Street invites people with a big crater where water gets accumulated. The road was dug up for Smart Cities Mission work and the paver-blocks are intact in a section of the road, while the dug-up area has remained without black-topping for months together.

With the uneven road surface and the loose paverblocks in some parts of the road make Town Hall Road dangerous for motorists and also pedestrians. “Every day, many people fall down on this road and get injured,” Mr. Tayub said.

The traders have have sent a memorandum to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Madurai Collector and Corporation Commissioner seeking to set right the road at the earliest.