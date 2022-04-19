Traders’ bodies appeal to Corporation to revisit decision to hike property tax

Traders who came to the Tirunelveli Corporation on Tuesday to submit a petition to Mayor seeking concession in property tax.

TIRUNELVELI

Even as the political parties including the allies of the ruling DMK have urged the Tamil Nadu Government to put on hold its decision to upwardly revise the property tax up to 150%, the Tirunelveli city wing of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu too has reiterated this demand.

In a petition submitted by M.R. Gunasekaran, president, Tirunelveli City’s Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu, to Mayor P.M. Saravanan on Tuesday said the Tamil Nadu Government’s decision to increase property tax from 25% to 150% has shell-shocked the trading community which is gradually limping back to normality after the COVID-19-induced lockdown almost decimated the business of all sorts.

The traders were at the receiving end during the total lockdown necessitated by the COVID-19 as they could not transact their business as usual with the pandemic ravaging the normal life since 2019. While good number of traders had lost their business completely, those who had managed to survive during this toughest situation were gradually coming out of this ill-effects of the pandemic. With the loss of business, most the business establishments had to cut down their workforce even.

Most of the traders, who have their businesses in rented government and private buildings, were not even able to pay their rent to the property owners due to loss of business.

“Since the industries, trade, healthcare and education are inter-connected, the common man will be the ultimate sufferer as the unprecedented increase in property tax will only get reflected in the bills to be paid by the public. Hence, the Corporation should put on hold the decision to increase the property tax,” Mr. Gunasekaran said.

In a petition submitted to Mr. Saravanan, president of Tirunelveli North District’s Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu, V. Selvaraj, said after a long gap of nearly 3 years, the traders were gradually retaining their business. However, the Tamil Nadu Government’s decision to upwardly revise the property tax up to 150% would again devastate the businesses to inflict irreparable damage to their livelihood. Hence, the Corporation should put on hold the decision to revise the property tax.

“At least, the Corporation should increase the property tax in mild fashion instead of steeply increasing it up to 150%,” said Mr. Selvaraj.