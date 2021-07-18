Traders are selling paddy at DPCs, allege farmers

A section of farmers in Madurai district have alleged that traders, claiming to be farmers, are selling paddy at the Direct Purchase Centres (DPCs) in violation of the rules.

This was the main issue that was discussed during the farmers’ grievance meeting held on Friday.

N. Palanichamy, president of Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers’ Association, said that the officials are giving various reasons and were delaying the procurement of paddy from farmers.

As a result, farmers were selling paddy to private traders for lower profits. “Farmers are under extreme pressure to repay their loans. As a result, the farmers are willing to sell their paddy at even lower profits,” he added.

P. Manikandan, president of Madurai District Wet and Dry Land Farmers’ Association, said that there was a need to form a committee with farmer leaders and officials to check upon the functioning of DPCs. The committee must identify and collect paddy only from farmers, he added.

Joint Director of Agriculture T. Vivekanandan had replied that an enquiry would be held regarding the allegation.