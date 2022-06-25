Traders affected after Railways Parcel Service gets privatised on two Delhi-bound trains

Farmers from Dindigul were affected as the contractors of the privatised Railways Parcel Service did not disclose the fare details to transport produce to Delhi from Dindigul Railway Station here on Saturday.

About two tonnes of vegetables were stocked up at Dindigul Railway Station on Friday affecting farmers from transporting their produce – especially amla, drumstick, plantain leaves, cardamom and jackfruit grown in Theni and Dindigul district – on time.

Farmers largely avail the parcel service on the two trains – Sampark Kranti Express running from Madurai to Nizamuddin on Mondays and Saturdays and Thirukkural Express running from Kanniyakumari to Nizamuddin on Wednesdays and Fridays – to transport their agriculture goods, said S. Gowri Shankar, a trader from Dindigul.

“I have been using the service for almost 10 years to send amla, drumstick and mangoes to Delhi, priced at ₹10 per kg. Similarly, farmers from Dindigul, Madurai, Villupuram, and Tiruchi benefit from these trains. But now our trade has been affected for two days straight,” he lamented.

On an average, farmers send about 10 tonnes per week and 20 tonnes of it during peak season per week from Dindigul, gaining revenue in lakhs for the Railways Parcel Service, said Mr Gowri.

“The contractors have not released the fare details to dispatch our products on the two Delhi-bound trains. We only see it as a move by them to shun us completely and we will not be able to send goods like before,” he added.

“We need to find alternate options to send, or take pains to bring it to Coimbatore or Madurai to send it to Delhi to keep our business going,” he said.

When contacted railway officials, they said there was space for 4.5 tonne goods in Sampark Kranti Express that runs on Monday and assured that necessary arrangements can be made so that farmers and traders are not affected.