Trader robbed of ₹1.58 lakh in Melur

January 11, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

A trader, P. Veeranan (40) of Melur was robbed of ₹1.58 lakh by four unidentified persons at Melur on Tuesday afternoon.

The police said that Veeranan had withdrawn the cash from a private bank and kept it in his moped.

While he was riding the moped near Koothappanpatti bridge a speeding bike hit his moped. Veeranan lost control of the vehicle and fell on the road side.

Then, he noticed the four men, who had come in two motorbikes, taking the cash from the moped. Even before he could raise an alarm, they fled the scene.

Melur police have regsitered a case of robbery.