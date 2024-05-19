Trader hacked to death in vegetable market in Madurai

A 55-year-old trader, S. Gopal of Sammattipuram was hacked to death in Paravai Vegetable market premises in the odd hours of Sunday.

The police said that Mr. Gopal, who is a cabbage trader in the market, was unloading goods from a truck in the market premises when three unidentified persons attacked him with lethal weapons.

The man sustained cut injuries on his head and stab injuries on his chest and abdomen. He died on the spot.

His body has been taken to Government Rajaji hospital.

Koodal Pudur police have picked up a suspect in this connection.

