GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Trader hacked to death in vegetable market in Madurai

The police said that S. Gopal, who is a cabbage trader in the market, was unloading goods from a truck in the market premises when three unidentified persons attacked him with lethal weapons

Published - May 19, 2024 12:39 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old trader, S. Gopal of Sammattipuram was hacked to death in Paravai Vegetable market premises in the odd hours of Sunday.

The police said that Mr. Gopal, who is a cabbage trader in the market, was unloading goods from a truck in the market premises when three unidentified persons attacked him with lethal weapons.

The man sustained cut injuries on his head and stab injuries on his chest and abdomen. He died on the spot.

His body has been taken to Government Rajaji hospital.

Koodal Pudur police have picked up a suspect in this connection.

Related Topics

Madurai / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.