ADVERTISEMENT

Trade unions stage demo against Centre’s new criminal and labour laws

Published - July 24, 2024 07:41 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of all trade unions staging a dharna in Tirunelveli on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

The confederation of Opposition-backed trade unions organized demonstration in Palayamkottai on Wednesday in protest against the Union Government’s new criminal laws and the ‘anti-labour’ laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

 The protesters said the Centre’s new criminal laws – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakhsya Adhiniyam (BSA) – for replacing the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act were of arbitrary in nature. The move would irreparably damage the judicial system, they said.

They also condemned that the anti-labour laws were being enacted to help the corporate houses while strangulating the working class. Since the laws being enacted by the Narendra Modi-led government would deny the working class any opportunity to present their case in any forum in search of justice, these laws should be annulled, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesters demanded fixing up of basic support price or procurement price for every farm produce to save farming in India. Since agriculture had become a “loss-making profession” due to the government’s policies and nature’s fury, the government elected by the people should at least have mercy on the farmers by ceding to their genuine demands, the trade union activists said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 Office-bearers of CITU, AITUC, AICCTU, HMS, DMK-backed TMS and other trade unions participated in the protest.

Similar agitations were organised in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Nagercoil also.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US