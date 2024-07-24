GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Trade unions stage demo against Centre’s new criminal and labour laws

Published - July 24, 2024 07:41 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of all trade unions staging a dharna in Tirunelveli on Wednesday.

Members of all trade unions staging a dharna in Tirunelveli on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

The confederation of Opposition-backed trade unions organized demonstration in Palayamkottai on Wednesday in protest against the Union Government’s new criminal laws and the ‘anti-labour’ laws.

 The protesters said the Centre’s new criminal laws – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakhsya Adhiniyam (BSA) – for replacing the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act were of arbitrary in nature. The move would irreparably damage the judicial system, they said.

They also condemned that the anti-labour laws were being enacted to help the corporate houses while strangulating the working class. Since the laws being enacted by the Narendra Modi-led government would deny the working class any opportunity to present their case in any forum in search of justice, these laws should be annulled, they said.

The protesters demanded fixing up of basic support price or procurement price for every farm produce to save farming in India. Since agriculture had become a “loss-making profession” due to the government’s policies and nature’s fury, the government elected by the people should at least have mercy on the farmers by ceding to their genuine demands, the trade union activists said.

 Office-bearers of CITU, AITUC, AICCTU, HMS, DMK-backed TMS and other trade unions participated in the protest.

Similar agitations were organised in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Nagercoil also.

