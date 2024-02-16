Trade unions, farmers associations condemn Centre; stage road roko in southern districts

February 16, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A large number of members affiliated to major trade unions led by the Communists, workers from Anganwadi Employees Union and members belonging to the farmers’ associations staged a road blockade agitation in the southern districts on Friday.

Shouting slogans against the Union government and the BJP for its anti-people policies, the agitators demanded withdrawal of numerous draconian rules. Since the Centre favoured a small group of industrialists’, the government had neglected millions of people across the country, they said.

As a result, the online collection of fines for traffic violations had come as a big blow to the common man. The farmers were being attacked by the BJP and it was a shameful act, they said. The trade unions also condemned the BJP for destroying public institutions and giving it to the private players in the field of insurance, health and other major sectors.

The police had a tough time in controlling the protests as the number of people who came to the roads in the major thoroughfares in Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts outnumbered the men in khaki.

Traffic was affected due to the road blockade stir. After courting arrest, the agitators were taken to private marriage halls and let off in the evening, police said.

Dindigul

In Dindigul, Theni, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts, the agitators were arrested and freed in the evening.

The CITU, LPF, HMS, INTUC and representatives from the Anganwadi employees unions joined the agitation in taluks and block levels also.

CITU State secretary Gopikumar presided over the demonstration held at Manikoondu in Dindigul. The police arrested the agitators near the State Bank at RS Road.

In Ramanathapuram, district secretary M Sivaji led the stir in which fishermen leaders’ association office-bearers Karunamoorthy and others participated. A large number of people participated in the protests held at Paramakudi, Tiruvadanai, Sikkal and Kamudi.

The police said that over 2,000 people were arrested in Dindigul, Theni, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts.