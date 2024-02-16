GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trade unions, farmers associations condemn Centre; stage road roko in southern districts

February 16, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of various trade unions staging a road roko in front of the Anna Bus Stand in Thoothukudi on Friday.

Members of various trade unions staging a road roko in front of the Anna Bus Stand in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Members of various trade unions blocking traffic at Vannarpettai in Tirunelveli on Friday.

Members of various trade unions blocking traffic at Vannarpettai in Tirunelveli on Friday. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

Members of various trade unions staging a protest Salai Road in Dindigul on Friday.

Members of various trade unions staging a protest Salai Road in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Trade union members staging a protest in front of the Head Post Office in Ramanathapuram on Friday.

Trade union members staging a protest in front of the Head Post Office in Ramanathapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

A large number of members affiliated to major trade unions led by the Communists, workers from Anganwadi Employees Union and members belonging to the farmers’ associations staged a road blockade agitation in the southern districts on Friday.

Shouting slogans against the Union government and the BJP for its anti-people policies, the agitators demanded withdrawal of numerous draconian rules. Since the Centre favoured a small group of industrialists’, the government had neglected millions of people across the country, they said.

As a result, the online collection of fines for traffic violations had come as a big blow to the common man. The farmers were being attacked by the BJP and it was a shameful act, they said. The trade unions also condemned the BJP for destroying public institutions and giving it to the private players in the field of insurance, health and other major sectors.

The police had a tough time in controlling the protests as the number of people who came to the roads in the major thoroughfares in Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts outnumbered the men in khaki.

Traffic was affected due to the road blockade stir. After courting arrest, the agitators were taken to private marriage halls and let off in the evening, police said.

Dindigul

In Dindigul, Theni, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts, the agitators were arrested and freed in the evening.

The CITU, LPF, HMS, INTUC and representatives from the Anganwadi employees unions joined the agitation in taluks and block levels also.

CITU State secretary Gopikumar presided over the demonstration held at Manikoondu in Dindigul. The police arrested the agitators near the State Bank at RS Road.

In Ramanathapuram, district secretary M Sivaji led the stir in which fishermen leaders’ association office-bearers Karunamoorthy and others participated. A large number of people participated in the protests held at Paramakudi, Tiruvadanai, Sikkal and Kamudi.

The police said that over 2,000 people were arrested in Dindigul, Theni, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.