Trade unions, associations must fight against social injustice: MP

By supporting corporate houses and promoting communal polarisation among residents, the Union government has put the country through dark ages. Trade unions and employees’ associations will have to fight against social injustice during these challenging times, said Su. Venkatesan, Member of Parliament, Madurai, here on Saturday.

Speaking at thesilver jubilee celebration of Madurai Region General Insurance Employees’ Association, Mr. Venkatesan also condemned the Union government for passing the Citizenship Amendment Bill. He alleged that the Centre was working towards the interest of corporate giants.

“As per data provided by the Central government, less than 30% of education loans disbursed in the country goes to students from lower castes.

On the other hand, subsidies worth crores of rupees are being offered to the corporates,” he said.

He stressed that the government must take steps to protect public sector enterprises. “The government managed to tackle the 2008 financial crisis only through their support,” he said.

Sanjay Jha, joint-secretary, Standing Committee (General Insurance), All India Insurance Employees’ Association, urged the members to take part in the nationwide strike scheduled for January 8, condemning the Centre’s policies.

He also urged the Centre for merger of all the four public sector general insurance companies, a long-pending demand.

On Monday, the members are also planning to pass a resolution stressing that premium for life insurance, motor insurance, and health insurance must be exempted from tax.

R. Rajendran, president, Madurai Region General Insurance Employees’ Association, and K. Swaminathan, vice-president, South Zone Insurance Employees Federation, also participated.