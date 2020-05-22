Trade unions stage protest

Members of various trade unions staging a demonstration in Dindigul on Friday.

22 May 2020 19:56 IST

Virudhunagar

Major trade unions on Friday staged a demonstration protesting against some of the State governments suspending labour laws.

Communist Party of India, Virudhunagar district secretary, P. Lingam, led the protest at Seithur. He said labour rights that were secured by the working class after a prolonged struggle were being snatched and labourers were being made slaves.

They also criticised the attempt to increase working hours from 8 hours to 12 hours a day.

They wanted the government to provide relief to workers who had lost their jobs.

The protest was held at over 80 places in Virudhunagar district where office-bearers of CPI (M), Labour Progressive Front, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam took part.

In Madurai, members of Southern Railway Mazdoor Union staged a protest on the railway premises opposing the Centre’s move to implement cut in dearness allowance, suspension of increment.

The protest was led by union divisional secretary J.M. Rafi. The agitators wanted the Centre to give up its attempt to privatise public sector units and increasing working hours to 12 hours.

Assistant divisional secretary V. Ramkumar was present.

Dakshsin Railway Employees Union also staged a similar protest on Friday pressing for scrapping of new pension scheme. Divisional secretary of the union, Sankaranarayanan, said that the protest would continue till the Centre heeded to the demands of the labour unions.

Ramanathapuram

Demanding the Central government to refrain from selling public sector undertakings to private business houses, a large number of trade union members affiliated to the Communist, Congress, DMK and others staged protest demonstrations in as many as 22 locations on Friday.

Speaking at the demonstration meeting, CITU district secretary M Sivaji said that the Centre should immediately withdraw the amends made in the labour laws and just not remain in paper. At a time, when people were suffering from COVID-19 pandemic, such acts from the Union government showed their irresponsible behaviour and neglecting the problems faced by common man.

The governments should provide Rs 7500 for each card holder for at least three months due to the joblessness faced by people in different sections. Similarly, the amends to make working hours to 12 hours par day should remain as eight hours.

The demonstrators held by adopting social distancing and staged in front of the government offices in Ramnad, Paramakudi, Rameswaram, Kamudi, Parthibanoor and other locations.

In Dindigul district also, the CITU, LPF and other trade unions joined in the demonstration held in front of the Head Post Office, in Begumpur and at Nagal Nagar.