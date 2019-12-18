Madurai

Trade fair in Madurai from December 20

more-in

MADURAI

The 16th edition of ‘Chamber Trade Fair’, organised by Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TNCCI), will be held at Tamukkam Grounds from December 20 to January 5.

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, Chamber president N. Jegatheesan said more than 250 stalls would be put up in the fair. “The fair will have the theme ‘Let us celebrate consumerism’,” he said. Manufacturers and dealers of household items, office, equipment, automobile accessories, building materials, food items and industrial equipment would exhibit their products.

Indian Railways would also display working models of trains and explain various innovations. There would also be stalls set up by BSNL, District Industries Centre and Madurai Corporation.

An entry fee of ₹30 would be charged, but children below five would be exempted.

S. Rethinavelu, senior president, said the exhibition would boost trade in micro, small and medium enterprises sector. “Nowadays, a large number of people are buying products from online shopping sites. This exhibition would promote a direct business-to-customer trade,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 1:08:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/trade-fair-in-madurai-from-december-20/article30333801.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY