Trade body welcomes tax arrears settlement scheme

October 11, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) has welcomed the new tax arrears settlement (Samadhan) scheme announced by the Tamil Nadu government. 

MADITSSIA president R.M. Lakshmi Narayanan thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Commercial Taxes Minister P. Moorthy for announcing the Tax Arrears Cancellation and Conciliation Scheme. It would bring a solution to the issue of tax arrears and appeals between business establishments and the Commercial Tax Department. 

Commercial establishments must utilise this opportunity to pay the dues within the timeframe of the scheme to find a solution to the pending cases of Value-Added Tax (VAT), he said. 

