HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trade body welcomes tax arrears settlement scheme

October 11, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) has welcomed the new tax arrears settlement (Samadhan) scheme announced by the Tamil Nadu government. 

MADITSSIA president R.M. Lakshmi Narayanan thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Commercial Taxes Minister P. Moorthy for announcing the Tax Arrears Cancellation and Conciliation Scheme. It would bring a solution to the issue of tax arrears and appeals between business establishments and the Commercial Tax Department. 

Commercial establishments must utilise this opportunity to pay the dues within the timeframe of the scheme to find a solution to the pending cases of Value-Added Tax (VAT), he said. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.