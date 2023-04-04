Trade body welcomes new Foreign Trade Policy

April 04, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - MADURAI

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry has welcomed the new Foreign Trade Policy 2023.

In a press statement, Chamber president N. Jegatheesan said that the FTP 2023 will achieve better export promotion by fostering partnerships between exporters, States, districts and India Missions. The key approach of the FTP Policy is based on four pillars viz., incentive to remission, export promotion through collaboration, ease of doing business, and e-initiatives.

As the new policy will have no sunset clause and end period, it will allay apprehensions of the exporters and importers and ensure stability, continuity and certainty amidst the changing geo-political environment, he said.

The introduction of new elements in the policy viz., e-commerce, internationalisation of Indian Rupee, district export hub, merchanting trade, reform and special one-time amnesty schemes are welcome steps. These measures will strengthen the trade ecosystem, help MSMEs integrate into global value chains, unleash India’s export potential, establish India’s traditional products as global brands, thus augmenting exporters’ outbound shipments in the near future, he said.

Mr. Jegatheesan said that the steps taken for improved governance by way of reduction in processing time for various schemes like EPCG advance authorization to one day, revamp of e-certificate of origin platform and paperless filing of export obligation applications which will benefit the exporters immensely.

The new policy takes a more dynamic approach of moving from incentive to tax remission export promotion through collaboration, greater trade facilitation and focus on emerging areas such as e-commerce, green technology which will help the trade and industry contribute towards higher accelerated exports in the years to come. However the new FTP Policy disappointed the Services Sector, Mr. Jegatheesan said.