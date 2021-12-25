Trade body welcomes decision to set up Agricultural College

Sivaganga

Karaikudi Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the State government’s decision to set up an Agricultural College and Research Institute at Kanadukathan in Sivaganga district. The long pending demand of the people of the district had been fulfilled, the members said.

In August this year, the government announced agricultural colleges for Karur, Nagapattinam and Sivaganga districts. In Sivaganga, the Agricultural and Research Institute would be established in the Chettinad region.

The members said that an Agricultural Research Centre was already established in Sivaganga district over 10 years ago. As the research centre was already functioning, the local people and various other organisations demanded the establishment of an Agricultural College in Sivaganga.

A representation was made in 2015. Now, the district is getting the agricultural college which was welcome. This would help in the development of the agricultural pockets in Sivaganga district and also provide new opportunities to the people, they said.