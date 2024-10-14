Trade body urges Tamil Nadu government to restore original purpose of Uzhavar Santhai

With Uzhavar Santhai (farmers’ market) celebrating its 25th anniversary in November, farmers and food trade organisations have demanded revival of the original concept of the initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uzhavar Santhai , which was introduced in 1999 by the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in Madurai, was expanded throughout the State. But it has lost its value and relevance in uplifting the livelihood of farmers by connecting them directly with the people, as it has been converted into a traders’ market, said a press release of Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Recollecting the inauguration of Uzhavar Santhai , its president S. Rethinavelu said the late Chief Minister noted its importance in connecting farmers directly with consumers to reduce the interference of middlemen and traders to whom they were losing most of their profit.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also enabled farmers to sell their produce on a daily basis without waiting for a trader, who would store them for several days and pay the farmer. “It not only benefited farmers but also enabled people living both in cities and villages to procure fresh vegetables every day at a low price,” he said.

Due to lack of proper supervision and management, the basic concept of the system was diluted and spoiled due to traders and middlemen. “The noble initiative of Mr. Karunanidhi has to be revived to regain the farmers’ lost faith in the government and the concept,” Mr. Rethinavelu added.

It was evident that in most of the Uzhavar Santhais traders sold vegetables and fruits bought from wholesale markets. Ironically, the farmers’ market had been converted into trader’s market. “Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should make efforts to restore the original concept of Uzhavar Santhai to fulfil the motive of the late leader,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.