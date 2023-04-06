ADVERTISEMENT

Trade body presents awards

April 06, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The 48th anniversary celebration of Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) marked the presentation of Visvesvaraya Award 2022, MADITSSIA-Sakthi Masala Women Entrepreneur Award 2022, MADITSSIA-TVS Service Industry Award 2022 and StartUp Award 2022 here on Thursday.

V. Neethimohan, chairman, Vaigai Agrofoods, presented the awards to the winners under various categories such as manufacturing, service, startups from Madurai and other southern districts.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Regional Manager R. Gowthaman released an App - MADITSSIA CONNECT on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, MADITSSIA president M.S. Sampath welcomed the gathering. Secretary RM Lakshminarayanan read the annual report. Lucky draw was held for the members. Programme Vice-chairman K. Rajamurugan proposed the vote of thanks. Senior members, past presidents and dignitaries from government departments participated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US