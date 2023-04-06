Trade body presents awards

April 06, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MADURAI

The 48th anniversary celebration of Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) marked the presentation of Visvesvaraya Award 2022, MADITSSIA-Sakthi Masala Women Entrepreneur Award 2022, MADITSSIA-TVS Service Industry Award 2022 and StartUp Award 2022 here on Thursday.

V. Neethimohan, chairman, Vaigai Agrofoods, presented the awards to the winners under various categories such as manufacturing, service, startups from Madurai and other southern districts.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Regional Manager R. Gowthaman released an App - MADITSSIA CONNECT on the occasion.

Earlier, MADITSSIA president M.S. Sampath welcomed the gathering. Secretary RM Lakshminarayanan read the annual report. Lucky draw was held for the members. Programme Vice-chairman K. Rajamurugan proposed the vote of thanks. Senior members, past presidents and dignitaries from government departments participated.